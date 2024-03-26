City paving begins in Clairemont Mesa, Ocean Beach, Point Loma and Rancho Penasquitos

The city of San Diego is starting a street- resurfacing and repair project Tuesday in and around the neighborhoods of Clairemont Mesa, Ocean Beach, Point Loma and Rancho Penasquitos, officials said.

The project will involve the use of slurry seal "to prevent the deterioration of streets, which is vital to improving the overall condition of San Diego's network of roads," the city said in a news release Monday.

Officials added that slurry seal also reduces the need "for a more costly asphalt overlay and reconstruction for badly deteriorated streets."

According to the city, slurry seal is "a cost-effective pavement preservation method" made up of asphalt emulsion, sand and rock. Crews apply the mixture to street surfaces at an average quarter-inch thickness, extending the use of streets already in good condition.

The city uses a management system that helps it choose when to schedule projects, based on a condition index score based on the street's roughness and cracks.

Earlier this year, the city Transportation Department announced the results of a comprehensive survey of pavement conditions in San Diego.

To prioritize street paving, the city uses recent index scores along with other factors, including climate resiliency, equity, funding, mobility and road type.

The city often groups repairs within a neighborhood to include streets in similar conditions or undertake them after other projects, officials said.

A map of neighborhood street repairs is available at streets.sandiego.gov/.

Weather permitting, Slurry Seal Projects 2325 and 2326 will be finished through March and April. The following roads will be resurfaced:

-Archer Street;

-Fortuna Avenue;

-Jewell Street;

-Dawes Street;

-Lamont Street;

-Hiawatha Court;

-Hiawatha Way;

-Joplin Avenue;

-Mabon Place;

-Kamloop Avenue;

-Jappa Avenue;

-Galveston Street;

-Littlefield Street;

-Voltaire Street;

-Udall Street;

-Narragansett Avenue;

-Guizot Street;

-Orma Drive;

-Temple Street;

-Conde Street;

-Conde Place;

-Pine Street;

-Ampudia Street;

-Presidio Drive;

-Arista Street;

-Whitman Street;

-Hortensia Street;

-Arista Court;

-Fort Stockton Drive;

-Arista Drive;

-Trias Street;

-Crescent Drive;

-Nashville Street;

-Bervy Street;

-Tonopah Avenue;

-Frankfort Street;

-Asher Street;

-Lieta Street;

-Camino Del Sur;

-Butano Court;

-Butano Way;

-Sparren Way;

-Camino Del Suelo;

-Silver Ivy Lane;

-Fallhaven Road;

-Torrey Bella Court;

-Torrey Glenn Road;

-Watson Ranch Road;

-Galway Place;

-Waterford Lane;

-Adobe Bluffs Drive;

-Crimson Cedar;

-Golden Elm Lane;

-Gainsborough Avenue;

-Clatsop Lane;

-Clatsop Way;

-Gunnison Court;

-Pipestone Way;

-Alpine Ridge Road;

-Orange Haven Place;

-Hampe Court;

-Rotherham Avenue;

-Cayucos Court;

-Cayucos Way;

-Bodie Court;

-Bodie Court;

-Calle Tragar;

-Bryn Glen Way;

-Bryn Glen Court;

-Cherry Hill Drive.