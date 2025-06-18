San Diego County reopens beaches in La Jolla, Coronado

The County of San Diego reopened beach areas in La Jolla and Coronado on Tuesday, based on improved water quality samples.

Beach areas on Spindrift Drive and Princess Street in La Jolla were previously closed. The area near Lifeguard Tower in Coronado was under an advisory.

The Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued an advisory for Fanuel Park, the Fiesta Island northwest shoreline and Tecolote Shores swim area in Mission Bay, due to excessive bacteria levels ``which may cause illness.''

Other local coastal sites that remain under previously issued contamination advisories include La Jolla Children's Pool and Bonita Cove.

Closures remain in effect for:



Tijuana Slough

Imperial Beach Shoreline

Silver Strand Shoreline

Avenida Lunar

Those beaches ``will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact,'' according to DEHQ.

Information on beach advisory or closure updates is available by calling the 24-hour hotline, 619-338-2073, or by checking online.

