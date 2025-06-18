Give Now
San Diego County reopens beaches in La Jolla, Coronado

By City News Service
Published June 18, 2025 at 2:29 PM PDT
A family set up at a beach looking out towards the San Diego skyline Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Coronado, Calif.
Gregory Bull / AP Photo
A family set up at a beach looking out towards the San Diego skyline Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Coronado, Calif.

The County of San Diego reopened beach areas in La Jolla and Coronado on Tuesday, based on improved water quality samples.

Beach areas on Spindrift Drive and Princess Street in La Jolla were previously closed. The area near Lifeguard Tower in Coronado was under an advisory.

The Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued an advisory for Fanuel Park, the Fiesta Island northwest shoreline and Tecolote Shores swim area in Mission Bay, due to excessive bacteria levels ``which may cause illness.''

Other local coastal sites that remain under previously issued contamination advisories include La Jolla Children's Pool and Bonita Cove.

Closures remain in effect for:

  • Tijuana Slough
  • Imperial Beach Shoreline
  • Silver Strand Shoreline
  • Avenida Lunar

Those beaches ``will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact,'' according to DEHQ.

Information on beach advisory or closure updates is available by calling the 24-hour hotline, 619-338-2073, or by checking online.

