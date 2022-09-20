Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

San Diego home prices drop for third straight month

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published September 20, 2022 at 5:19 PM PDT
San Diego For Sale House Point Loma May 24 2022 1.jpg
Andrew Bracken
/
KPBS
A single family home is for sale in San Diego on May 24, 2022.

For the third straight month, home prices in San Diego have fallen.

The median price tag in the region sits at just under $800,000, as San Diego — along with the rest of the nation — continues to show signs of a slowing market.

Despite the downward trend, overall home prices in San Diego are still up 10.2% over the past year.

A likely move from the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates is also expected to impact the market as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to announce another interest rate hike Wednesday.

Phil Molnar, senior business reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune, joined Midday Edition on Tuesday with more on the state of the local housing market.

KPBS Midday Edition
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
See stories by Harrison Patiño
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
What questions do you have about the Statewide General Election coming up on Nov. 8? Submit your questions here, and we'll try to answer them in our reporting.
Launch →
More News