Mexican tradition: Making homemade Christmas tamales with love

Tamales are a Mexican Christmas tradition that have been filling bellies for centuries.

Just the mention of tamales can get your mouth watering. Fresh out of the pot the smell of the warm masa filled with seasoned beef, chicken, and even fruit flavors if you prefer something sweet, is nostalgic for many Mexican American families — including mine.

For me, meat-stuffed tamales are even better with a little guacamole or salsa on top and sprinkled with some cheese. Mmm, mmm, mmm!

Emma C. Perez Corn husks and masa are some of the ingredients used to make traditional chicken tamales. The chicken breast meat is seasoned with spices, green salsa, and tomatoes. Pearland, TX, Dec. 22, 2022.

I grew up in Southeast Texas with a huge extended Mexican American family that knew how to love and, more importantly, how to eat. That included lots of tamales. I am so excited to be going back there to spend time with family for the holidays.

Emma Elva Canas Perez is my mother. She is a master tamale maker who has been cooking them for more than 70 years.

She joined me on Midday Edition, Thursday, from her kitchen in Pearland, Texas to talk about making tamales and to share some family memories.