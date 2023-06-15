Give Now
Military

Navy to study impact of more days with three aircraft carriers in port

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published June 15, 2023 at 3:55 PM PDT
The Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) arrived at Naval Air Station North Island, Sept. 2, 2020.
US Navy
The Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) arrived at Naval Air Station North Island, Sept. 2, 2020.

Navy officials want to increase the number of days three carriers are in port at Naval Air Station North Island from 29 to 180 per year, according to a statement last week.

The service will study the potential impacts of the change, starting with a series of public meetings at the end of June.

The Navy said the increase is needed because of changing mission and maintenance requirements of its West Coast carriers.

The aircraft carriers Carl Vinson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt are based in San Diego. Each ship has more than 3,000 sailors assigned to them.

In addition to receiving input from the community, the Navy is going to study the potential impacts to traffic, air quality, socioeconomic and environmental justice.

The service will hold three public meetings in communities most impacted by the base:

  • Logan Heights, June 27, 6:30-9 p.m.
  • Coronado, June 28, 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Imperial Beach, June 29, 5-7:30 p.m.

More information is available online where the service has published details about the project and its study.

Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
