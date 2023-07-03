Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Military

San Diego military members become new US citizens this Independence Day

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published July 3, 2023 at 4:27 PM PDT

It was a momentous occasion just ahead of July Fourth.

The holiday is a marker of the nation’s freedoms and independence. Now, for some members of the armed forces, it holds an even deeper meaning.

About 50 members of the military became United States citizens in a naturalization ceremony held aboard the USS Midway Museum Monday.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“To all of you before me, congratulations. Congratulations and thank you,” U.S. Marine Corps Reserves Col. John P. Valencia said to the group.

U.S. military members salute the U.S. flag during their naturalization ceremony, July 3, 2023.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
U.S. military members salute the U.S. flag during their naturalization ceremony, July 3, 2023.

The USS Midway resides in San Diego harbor and was built during World War II. It gave the ceremony a deeper sense of importance.

“Thank you for serving this nation, for embracing this nation and most of all thank you for perpetuating the United States of America,” Valencia said.

Among the crowd was Lance Cpl. Awsaku Obinna. He was happy the moment finally came — it took him four years to become a citizen.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“I came over here with my brother from Nigeria with the permanent resident card,” Obinna said. “I never tried applying for citizenship because I thought I'd have to wait so many years before I naturalize.”

U.S. military members stand in uniform during their naturalization ceremony, July 3, 2023.
Matthew Bowler
U.S. military members stand in uniform during their naturalization ceremony, July 3, 2023.
U.S. military members hold small American flags during their naturalization ceremony, July 3, 2023.
Matthew Bowler
U.S. military members hold small American flags during their naturalization ceremony, July 3, 2023.

U.S. military members stand in uniform during their naturalization ceremony, July 3, 2023.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
U.S. military members stand in uniform during their naturalization ceremony, July 3, 2023.

The San Diego event was one of 180 different Independence Day-themed naturalization ceremonies across the country, all hosted by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Between June 30 and July 7, more than 5,500 people across the country will become new citizens during the nation's most patriotic time of the year.

For those who have yet to become citizens, or for those who are in the process, Obinna has a message.

“Don't give up,” he said. “Just be patient and just be honest."

Tags

Military Military LifeImmigrationHolidays
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

More News