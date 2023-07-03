San Diego military members become new US citizens this Independence Day

It was a momentous occasion just ahead of July Fourth.

The holiday is a marker of the nation’s freedoms and independence. Now, for some members of the armed forces, it holds an even deeper meaning.

About 50 members of the military became United States citizens in a naturalization ceremony held aboard the USS Midway Museum Monday.

“To all of you before me, congratulations. Congratulations and thank you,” U.S. Marine Corps Reserves Col. John P. Valencia said to the group.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS U.S. military members salute the U.S. flag during their naturalization ceremony, July 3, 2023.

The USS Midway resides in San Diego harbor and was built during World War II. It gave the ceremony a deeper sense of importance.

“Thank you for serving this nation, for embracing this nation and most of all thank you for perpetuating the United States of America,” Valencia said.

Among the crowd was Lance Cpl. Awsaku Obinna. He was happy the moment finally came — it took him four years to become a citizen.

“I came over here with my brother from Nigeria with the permanent resident card,” Obinna said. “I never tried applying for citizenship because I thought I'd have to wait so many years before I naturalize.”

Matthew Bowler / KPBS U.S. military members stand in uniform during their naturalization ceremony, July 3, 2023.

The San Diego event was one of 180 different Independence Day-themed naturalization ceremonies across the country, all hosted by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Between June 30 and July 7, more than 5,500 people across the country will become new citizens during the nation's most patriotic time of the year.

For those who have yet to become citizens, or for those who are in the process, Obinna has a message.

“Don't give up,” he said. “Just be patient and just be honest."