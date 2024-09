Veterans say San Diego adaptive sports clinic helps overcome disability

More than 100 veterans from 22 states were in San Diego recently for the Department of Veteran's Affairs National Summer Sports Clinic.

It's one of several VA events held around the country each year for veterans with disabilities. There's an application process and each veteran is selected based on where they are in their rehabilitation programs, the VA said.

The goal is to expose veterans to several adaptive sports and activities so that they might incorporate fitness into their lives, said Shereef Elnahal, the VA undersecretary for health.

"We have an incredible crew of folks who know how to train veterans in these events," Elnahal said while attending an adaptive surfing session at La Jolla Shores Beach. "And really what we try to do is live the principle that disability does not mean inability."

All the veterans participated in each event — surfing, cycling, kayaking and a workout at a Crossfit gym.

Demond Wilson of Vallejo left the Marines in 2000. Ten years ago, he was injured and became paralyzed. He said weightlifting was the most difficult event for him.

"It's a good workout," Wilson said. "They put us through a lot of reps and I'm not used to always going out to exercise and getting around. So being able to get out there and lift weight ... and learn a whole exercise program and take home ... has been a real good experience for me."

He said kayaking was one of his favorite sports, and one he and his four children have enjoyed together since coming to the clinic last year.

"I'm able to actually be strong enough to get out with my kids — we're able to get out and we can actually go kayaking together as a group," Wilson said. "They help me out and I'm able to tell them exact me what I need and where I need straps and things like that."

Damian McGee is a VA spokesperson who works in Los Angeles. He said for this week, no one is talking about what they can't do.

"Some of them have have various injuries and, depending on where they're from and who they're around, you know, maybe they are told they can't do things — maybe they are told about their limitations," McGee said. "But here we don't focus on limitations. We don't focus on what people can't do. We only focus on what they're capable of and how far that can go. And that's what you hear them talking about."

The VA said about 300 staff and volunteers helped out during the week.

McGee said the sports clinic also helps staff from across the country.

"One of the one of the great things about this is not only are (staff) helping veterans experience certain things here, but they can take some of this back to their hometowns, back to their own clinics ... (and) their own programs," McGee said.

At Invictus Fitness in East Village veterans were put through hours of circuit training.

Navy veteran Alec Zirkenbach is the founder of the Adaptive Training Academy, which trains fitness instructors on how to work with people with disabilities. They also help with events such as the VA's sports clinics, showing veterans how to exercise despite any limitations.

He calls it "functional fitness."

"Functional fitness utilizes movements that you do in everyday life," Zirkenbach said. "Squats, hinges for picking things up, putting things down, pushing, pulling, pressing — all the basic movements your body is meant to do."

Paula Fluellen, a Navy veteran from Atlanta, said that for her this week was about more than just getting active.

"The experience to me was one of a kind," she said. "This is me stepping outside of my comfort zone, and I truly enjoyed it."

The VA runs six adaptive clinics each year. There's one for winter sports, athletes 55 and older, wheelchair games and a spring creative arts festival.