Trump cancels flights for Afghan refugees approved to come to US

The Trump Administration canceled all pending and future flights for refugees approved to come to the U.S., according to an internal U.S. State Department email sent late Tuesday and shared with reporters by advocates.

An executive order signed Monday suspended refugee admissions effective Jan. 27, offering a narrow window for those approved to travel. As of Jan. 21, however, that window is closed.

The move stunned advocates who've worked to resettle Afghans in the U.S. since Kabul fell to the Taliban in August 2021. Shawn VanDiver is the president of #AfghanEvac, a coalition of veterans and advocates who organized to help Afghans navigate the complicated U.S. immigration system after the chaotic collapse of Kabul.

The San Diego Navy veteran said this move has set off further chaos.

"It feels a lot like August 2021 where nobody knows what's happening," VanDiver told KPBS Wednesday. "Veterans, advocates (and) Afghans are all freaking out, worried about the people that they love."

Tens of thousands of Afghans have resettled in the U.S. since 2021 but many thousands remain in the country threatened by the Taliban.

"Refugees means partner forces that stood alongside our U.S. forces," VanDiver said. "It means family, children (and) babies that were separated during the withdrawal and after. It means lawyers, judges and prosecutors who put the Taliban away."

A State Department spokesperson confirmed in an email Wednesday the agency suspended refugee arrivals and would cease processing activities. They did not respond to questions about future plans for Afghan resettlement.

According to Reuters, nearly 1,660 Afghans approved for resettlement in the U.S. had their flights canceled through April. Among them are family members of current active duty U.S. military personnel, Reuters reported.

