Pentagon quietly scrubs climate change guidance, data from website

An online portal meant to help military commanders plan for the impacts of climate change disappeared from the Defense department's website sometime after Jan. 21, according to data from the Internet Archive.

The site — www.climate.mil — featured a public-facing interface as well as one accessible only by someone with a military I.D. card.

The Climate Resilience Portal was designed to "reduce complexity and inform DOD decisions," an archived version of the webpage says. "The Portal is a central, one-stop focal point for scientifically credible, authoritative, and actionable climate change information."

The I.D. card-accessible part of the website included a "geospatial tool supporting climate change exposure assessments for Department of Defense sites and installations both domestic and overseas," the archived page says.

The tool also featured detailed flooding inundation maps for military bases at risk of floods, the page says.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's office did not respond to questions about the website, when it was taken offline or why.

Several government websites went dark Friday as agencies scrambled to comply with President Donald Trump's executive orders on diversity and recognition of trans people. It's not clear when the Pentagon's page went dark.

Other Pentagon climate change resources — including a PDF of its Climate Adaption Plan — remained online as of Feb. 3.