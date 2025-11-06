Colombian tall ship ARC Gloria arrives in San Diego, opens to public

The Colombian Navy tall ship ARC Gloria sailed into San Diego Bay Thursday morning, arriving at Broadway Pier to throngs of cheering Colombian Americans.

The ship serves two functions for the Colombian Navy — 66 members of its 164-person crew are cadets learning seamanship and navigation. It's also a mobile ambassador for the country.

On its current Pacific tour, the Gloria visited Acapulco, San Francisco, Vancouver and now San Diego.

They'll stop at Puerto Vallarta and Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala before returning to its home port of Cartagena, Colombia.

The ship arrived with cadets manning its rigging on two 100-foot masts high above the ship's deck.

Each member of the crew carries a bosun's pipe — a high-pitched whistle — in order to communicate across its decks.

Midshipman Santiago Vargas said the crew takes pride in them.

"They are very personal for each and every crew member," he said. "And it can be heard from one side of the ship to the other, from the bow to the stern — no matter where."

Vargas said it's an honor to serve on the Gloria.

"When you are really, really, good in your work, in your job, and you are outstanding — they choose you to become part of the crew" Vargas said. "They are the best of the Navy."

A crowd of more than 100 people waited to be the first members of the public to tour the vessel. Many wore the yellow kits of the Colombian national soccer team, or waived Colombian flags. Some did both.

Music played from a ship loudspeaker and some people sang and danced.

Vargas said the warm welcome to San Diego is typical of Colombians.

"That's a Colombian thing — we dance a lot and we are very proud of that," he said. "We call it the 'country of a thousand rhythms.' We have a thousand ways to dance, and we dance for everything."

The Gloria is open to the public at the Broadway Pier through Sunday. Admission is free.