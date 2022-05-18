Give Now
Songs of Remembrance

By Wynne Davis Jacob Ganz Desiree F. Hicks Gerry Holmes Alyson Hurt Connie Hanzhang Jin Caroline Kelly Koko Nakajima Tien Le Daoud Tyler-Ameen
Published May 18, 2022 at 2:00 AM PDT

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Two years later, nearly a million Americans have died from the disease. To put a face on this number and pay respect to the departed, NPR asked our audience to share songs that reminded them of a loved one lost to COVID-19. What follows are individual stories of those who have passed, those mourning them and the songs that continue to unite them.

Explore the project.

