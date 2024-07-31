Give Now
National

Katie Ledecky claims 8th gold medal after 1,500m win, notching new Olympic record

By Brian Mann
Published July 31, 2024 at 1:18 PM PDT
Katie Ledecky of Team USA celebrates after winning Wednesday's final of the women's 1,500m freestyle swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. It was her eighth Olympic gold medal.
Oli Scarff
/
AFP via Getty Images
Katie Ledecky of Team USA celebrates after winning Wednesday's final of the women's 1,500m freestyle swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. It was her eighth Olympic gold medal.

NANTERRE, France — American swimmer Katie Ledecky has done it again, winning her 8th career gold medal Wednesday at the Paris Summer Olympics.

Ledecky, age 27, finished the women’s 1,500 meter freestyle final more than ten seconds ahead of the silver medal finisher.

Ledecky also set a new Olympic record.

The 1,500 meter race is a grueling endurance event, Ledecky swam like a sprinter.

In front of a packed roaring crowd at La Defense arena, she broke away early from the other swimmers, and gradually widened her lead.

Ledecky has now won gold medals in four different Olympic games and hasn’t lost this race in 14 years.

Speaking before her swim, Ledecky said she’s learned to love the intense, non-stop training regimen that’s allowed her to compete at this elite level for so long.

Another American 21-year-old Torri Huske, a new star in these Olympics, also had a strong night.

After winning her first gold medal a few days ago, Huske raced to a silver medal in the 100 meter freestyle final.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.
More News