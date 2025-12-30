Medi-Medi expansion brings coordinated care to Imperial County

Nearly 1.7 million Californians qualify for both Medicare and Medi-Cal. Starting Thursday, a major expansion will bring coordinated care options to more of them — including residents of Imperial County.

Right now, people who qualify for both Medicare and Medi-Cal often juggle two plans, two insurance cards, and two sets of rules for care.

Medi-Medi plans are programs that combine Medicare and Medi-Cal into a single, coordinated plan.

Dr. Ian Neel, a UC San Diego Health geriatrician, treats patients in the plans.

“The benefit of having a care coordinator that helps you with finding doctor's appointments, understanding your prescriptions, setting up transportation to your visits,” Neel said.

San Diego County was among the first to offer Medi-Medi plans. Starting Jan. 1, Imperial County will join 29 new counties, giving local seniors and people with disabilities access to coordinated coverage for the first time.

One of the plans will be offered by the Community Health Plan of Imperial Valley.

“What we’re really charged with is making this much more convenient for the members,” said Lawrence Lewis, CEO of the organization.

There’s about 15,000 people in the county that could qualify for this, Lewis said.

A single point of contact can be especially important in rural areas like Imperial County, where residents often face access barriers and a shortage of providers, Lewis said. Without coordination, patients can miss out on services they’re already entitled to — including medical equipment, transportation, and in-home care.

Ultimately, Neel says coordinated care offered by Medi-Medi plans is about helping people stay healthier longer.

“It’s a way to really say, let’s take patients that we know are frail … and let's get an extra safety net around them.”