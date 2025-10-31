Give Now
National

What has 11 questions and makes you feel smart? Our news quiz!

By Holly J. Morris
Published October 31, 2025 at 2:01 AM PDT
From left: A Jack Skellington fan, a statue, Jacob Elordi.
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
From left: A Jack Skellington fan, a statue, Jacob Elordi.

Boo! Need a last-minute costume? Just print out the quiz, staple it to your clothing, and copy the below score feedback options onto slips of paper. Make trick-or-treaters take the quiz, then give them a score slip instead of candy. Be the most popular house on the block!

Too bad so sad.
Barely passable.
Mediocre.
Middling at best.
Medium-bad.
Yay.
Not too shabby.
Decent!
Competent!
Almost perfect!
Perfection!

Copyright 2025 NPR

Flourish logoA Flourish data visualization

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.

