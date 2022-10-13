Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Politics

Sources: Jan. 6 panel will vote to subpoena Trump

AP | By Lisa Mascaro, Farnoush Amiri and Eric Tucker
Published October 13, 2022 at 11:54 AM PDT
Capitol Riot Investigation
Alex Wong
/
Pool photo via AP
A video of then-President Donald Trump speaking is displayed as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

The Jan. 6 panel plans to vote Thursday to issue a subpoena for Donald Trump to appear before the committee. That's according to two people familiar with the investigation and granted anonymity to discuss it.

The vote seeking the former president’s testimony comes as panel is producing vivid new details and evidence of Trump’s state of mind as he refused to concede his election loss to Joe Biden, resulting in the 2021 attack at the Capitol.

In never-before-seen Secret Service messages, the panel produced evidence of the way extremists groups provided the muscle in the fight for Trump’s presidency, planning weeks before the attack to send a violent mob to Washington.

“Their plan is literally to kill people,” read a tip that was sent to Secret Service more than a week before the violence on Jan. 6.

Politics
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, explainers on key races and propositions, an interactive ballot guide, results on election day and more.
Launch →
More News