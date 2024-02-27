Give Now
Politics

Early voting is underway in San Diego County

By Melissa Mae / Freelance Reporter
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published February 27, 2024 at 5:44 PM PST
The San Diego Registrar of Voters is seen in this photo taken Feb. 5, 2024. San Diego, Calif.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
The San Diego Registrar of Voters is seen in this photo taken Feb. 5, 2024. San Diego, Calif.

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters expects voter turnout for the March 5 primary election to be between 45% and 50%.

About 400 people voted on Saturday at Vote Centers across the county, said assistant Registrar of Voters Shawn Brom. While about 10% of voters like to vote in person, most vote by mail, he said.

“We've mailed out over 1.9 million vote by mail ballots, and most people do take advantage of the convenience of voting at home and dropping it off in the mail or any of our 146 ballot dropbox locations,” Brom said.  

Registered voters who don’t have access to their mail-in ballot can go to any vote center and cast their ballot. People who are eligible can register to vote conditionally through Election Day. Brom recommended going to a vote center near you even if you you don't have your identification.

“We'll look to see if that individual voted in California and once the eligibility is determined the registration will be processed and then that vote will be cast," Brom continued, "You're registering conditionally and then voting provisionally.”

Brom said many vote centers are staffed with bilingual poll workers who speak Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese, and Chinese.

"And then there are select precincts that have the other targeted state and county-covered languages and those are Arabic, Japanese, Korean, Laotian, Somali, and Persian,” Brom said.

Starting March 2, all 218 county Vote Centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On March 5 all Vote Centers, ballot drop off boxes and the Registrar’s Office will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Key voting information

Melissa Mae
As a freelance reporter, I cover a wide variety of stories. One day I may cover the current COVID-19 situation and the next day my story may be about a San Diego landmark. With a background in sports broadcasting, any time I get to cover a sports story is an added bonus! I love covering stories about the place I am lucky enough to call home, San Diego.
Get ready to vote
The 2024 primary election is March 5. Find in-depth reporting on each race to help you understand what's on your ballot.
Launch →
