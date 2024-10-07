What you need to know to vote in California's 2024 General Election

What is the general election about?

Voters across the country are gearing up as the 2024 general election approaches. This election cycle will determine key leadership positions, with the presidency at the top of the list featuring a showdown between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Multiple congressional seats are also up for grabs, as well as many state and local offices.

Find out what state district you live in

Locally, voters across San Diego County will decide on various sales tax measures, from Chula Vista to Escondido. There are also several statewide proposals, including measures on rent control and raising the minimum wage.

KPBS has explainers for many local, state and national races and measures. Check them out here.



How do I register to vote?

You can register to vote or check your registration status online on the California Online Voter Registration page. In California, the last day to register to vote for any election is 15 days before election day. The last day to register to vote for the November's General Election is Oct. 21, 2024.

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters also provides opportunities to register to vote or obtain information in person at events throughout the county. You can check their community calendar for more information on events here.

Same day voter registration is also possible. If you miss the deadline to register to vote you can still vote until election day. You can learn more here.

➡ To register online you will need the following: Your state driver's license or identification card number

The last four digits of your social security number

Your date of birth 💡How to fill out a California Voter Registration Card (ASL)



How can I vote by mail?

County election offices will begin mailing ballots to active registered voters by Oct. 7. Just fill it out, seal it in the provided envelope and send it off to your county elections office. Make sure it's postmarked by Election Day and arrives no later than seven days after the election.

Not sure it'll make it in time? No worries — just drop it off at any Voter Center or ballot drop-off location on Election Day between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

If you're dropping off your ballot, it must be delivered no later than 8 p.m. when polls close on Election Day.

If someone else is dropping off your ballot, they can't be paid to do that. For your ballot to count, you must fill out the authorization section on the envelope.

➡ 'Inactive' registered voters Voters will be given an inactive status when a "county elections official receives information (for example, from the post office) indicating the voter has moved out of state or mail is returned undeliverable without a forwarding address."

What if I want to vote in person?

If you prefer to vote in person, you can find your nearest Vote Center by visiting the California Secretary of State website and entering your address or check a full list of San Diego County locations below. Here are the key dates and times for early and last-day voting:



Starting Monday, Oct. 7 : Early voting begins at the Registrar’s office, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: Early voting begins at the Registrar’s office, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Starting Saturday, Oct. 26 : Select vote centers and the Registrar’s office will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 4.

: Select vote centers and the Registrar’s office will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 4. Starting Saturday, Nov. 2 : Over 200 vote centers, along with the Registrar’s office, will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 4.

: Over 200 vote centers, along with the Registrar’s office, will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 4. Final day of voting, Tuesday, Nov. 5: All vote centers, official ballot drop boxes, and the Registrar’s office will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.



➡ Find your ballot drop box location ➡ Find your vote center

When will voter guides be sent out?

The state's voter guide is available online here. You can look up your county voter information pamphlet here.

For KPBS' nonpartisan guide, visit the KPBS Voter Hub.

