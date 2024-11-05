Live election results: State Assembly District 79

Voters in San Diego County’s Assembly District 79 have cast their ballots and LaShae Sharp-Collins has taken an early lead over Colin Parent in the general election.



Why it matters

The California State Assembly works alongside the governor to create laws and establish a state budget. Some of their responsibilities include passing bills on public policy matters, setting levels for state spending, raising and lowering taxes, and voting to uphold or override gubernatorial vetoes.

District 79 is arguably the most diverse district in San Diego County. It encompasses the cities of Lemon Grove and La Mesa, along with parts of Bonita, El Cajon, La Presa, Spring Valley and a big chunk of southeast San Diego.

Dr. Akilah Weber’s decision to run for state Senate instead of seeking reelection threw the race wide open.



By the numbers

State campaign contribution records show that between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2024, LaShae Sharp-Collins has raised $318,385 and has spent $367,945. The records show Colin Parent has raised $687,600 and spent $677,857.

In the primary, Parent was the top vote getter garnering nearly 40% while Sharp-Collins received a little more than 30%.



Looking ahead

Official certification of the election can take weeks due to late-arriving mail ballots. The county registrar must certify the vote by Dec. 5.

Whoever wins the race for Assembly District 79 will serve a two-year term.