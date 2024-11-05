Give Now
Live election results: State Assembly District 79

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Published November 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM PST
California State Assembly District 79 candidates LaShae Sharp-Collins (left) and Colin Parent (right) are shown in undated campaign photos.
Courtesy of Sharp-Collins for Assembly 2024 / Colin Parent for Assembly 2024
California State Assembly District 79 candidates LaShae Sharp-Collins (left) and Colin Parent (right) are shown in undated campaign photos.

Voters in San Diego County’s Assembly District 79 have cast their ballots and LaShae Sharp-Collins has taken an early lead over Colin Parent in the general election.

Why it matters

The California State Assembly works alongside the governor to create laws and establish a state budget. Some of their responsibilities include passing bills on public policy matters, setting levels for state spending, raising and lowering taxes, and voting to uphold or override gubernatorial vetoes.

District 79 is arguably the most diverse district in San Diego County. It encompasses the cities of Lemon Grove and La Mesa, along with parts of Bonita, El Cajon, La Presa, Spring Valley and a big chunk of southeast San Diego.

Dr. Akilah Weber’s decision to run for state Senate instead of seeking reelection threw the race wide open.

By the numbers

State campaign contribution records show that between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2024, LaShae Sharp-Collins has raised $318,385 and has spent $367,945. The records show Colin Parent has raised $687,600 and spent $677,857.

In the primary, Parent was the top vote getter garnering nearly 40% while Sharp-Collins received a little more than 30%.

Looking ahead

Official certification of the election can take weeks due to late-arriving mail ballots. The county registrar must certify the vote by Dec. 5.

Whoever wins the race for Assembly District 79 will serve a two-year term.

Counting the ballots

According to the County Registrar of Voters, the first returns available around 8 p.m. on election night only include mail-in ballots and vote center ballots received before Election Day.

After that, results on election night will include only the vote center ballots cast on Nov. 5. The Registrar continues to count remaining ballots and post returns until the election is certified on Dec. 5.

Here's everything you need to know about election security in San Diego County.

John Carroll
John Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. He loves coming up with story ideas that are not being covered elsewhere, but he’s also ready to cover the breaking news of the day.
See stories by John Carroll
