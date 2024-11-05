Live election results: US Representative District 25

Voters in U.S. House District 25 have cast their ballots and so far early returns show incumbent Democrat Raul Ruiz leading his Republican opponent Ian Weeks.



Why it matters

U.S. Representatives are influential policymakers who can propose new federal laws and advocate for the needs of their district in Congress.

California's 25th Congressional District represents the southeastern corner of the state. It includes all of Imperial County and swaths of Riverside and San Bernardino.

Ruiz has served the region since he was first elected to Congress in 2013. State registration data show the 25th District leans strongly Democratic, and analysts have given Ruiz a strong chance of winning reelection.

Elsewhere in California, several pivotal races could decide the balance of power in the House of Representatives.



By the numbers

Tonight's race is a runoff between the two winners of the primary election earlier this year.

Ruiz closed out that race with a significant lead over the five other candidates, winning just over 45% of the vote. Weeks came in second, winning a little more than 20% of the vote.

The two contenders beat out four other candidates, including two Republican challengers, one Democrat and an independent candidate.

Ruiz has spent over $2 million on his reelection bid since the beginning of 2023, according to federal campaign finance data. Weeks has spent just over $100,000 in that same time period.



Looking ahead

Elections officials will continue counting ballots until early next week. Vote-by-mail ballots are tallied until Nov. 12.

The final results of the election will be posted by Dec. 13 at sos.ca.gov/elections.