Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

President Biden pardons son Hunter

By Luke Garrett Ryan Lucas
Published December 1, 2024 at 5:04 PM PST
President Biden and his son Hunter Biden walk in downtown Nantucket, Mass., on Friday.
Jose Luis Magana
/
AP
President Biden and his son Hunter Biden walk in downtown Nantucket, Mass., on Friday.

President Biden announced late Sunday that he had signed a pardon for his son Hunter Biden.

"I signed a pardon for my son Hunter," Biden said in a White House statement. "It is clear that Hunter was treated differently."

Hunter was set to face sentencing on Dec. 12 for his conviction on federal gun charges. And then on Dec. 16, Hunter was scheduled to be sentenced in a separate criminal case involving federal tax evasion charges.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

In June, President Biden promised not to pardon his son and said, "I will not pardon him" after his son was convicted for three federal gun charges.

The 82-year-old seemed to address this reversal in his statement.

"I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice," Biden wrote.

President Biden and his son Hunter spent the Thanksgiving weekend together in Nantucket, Mass. The Biden family is known to be very close.

"In trying to break Hunter, they've tried to break me – and there's no reason to believe it will stop here," Biden said. "Enough is enough."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags

Politics NPR Top Stories
Luke Garrett
Luke Garrett is an Elections Associate Producer at NPR News.
Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
More News