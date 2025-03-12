How a decades-old state law can stop a trash fee for San Diegans

The city of San Diego may soon charge one of the highest trash fees in Southern California.

But there is one way homeowners could stop it.

Proposition 218, a state law passed in 1996 to require approval from those facing a rate increase by government agencies, includes a property owner’s right to cast a written protest against a new fee or increase.

It’s called a majority protest: If more than half of eligible property owners submit a written, “valid” protest, then the City Council would not be able to implement a trash fee.

Councilmembers will discuss new reports on the fee schedule on March 25, city officials said.

inewsource spoke with City Clerk Diana Fuentes and Jeremy Bauer, assistant director of the city’s Environmental Services Department, to help answer questions about the process.