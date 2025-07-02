Trump announces trade deal with Vietnam

President Trump says the U.S. has made a trade deal with Vietnam as part of his push to renegotiate tariffs with dozens of different countries around the world. It comes as the president's self-imposed deadline for those tariff negotiations is just a week away.

In a social media post, Trump said tariffs will now be 20% on goods from Vietnam and 40% on goods shipped through Vietnam. While Trump wrote that Vietnam will pay these tariffs, that is untrue. U.S. businesses importing goods from Vietnam will be paying the taxes to the government.

He said that in return, Vietnam would "give the United States of America TOTAL ACCESS to their Markets for Trade," meaning that "we will be able to sell our product into Vietnam at ZERO Tariff." He specifically cited SUVs as a product that would be exported in larger numbers to Vietnam. However, the White House has not released further details on this agreement.

The announcement came after Trump in April proposed a steep 46% tariff on Vietnamese imports — one of the highest rates applied to any country — saying he would address the U.S. trade deficit with Vietnam. He has since temporarily set the tariff at 10%, which Trump called a "pause," pending tariff negotiations between officials in Hanoi and Washington.

Trade relations between the U.S. and Vietnam have grown remarkably since the U.S. lifted its economic embargo on Vietnam in 1994. The two countries normalized diplomatic ties in 1995.

