Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

Why election mailers are suddenly filling San Diego mailboxes

By Scott Lewis
Published September 3, 2025 at 2:46 PM PDT
An election mailer opposing California's redistricting ballot measure is shown in this photo taken Sept. 3, 2025.
Claire Trageser
/
KPBS
An election mailer opposing California's redistricting ballot measure is shown in this photo taken Sept. 3, 2025.

If you’ve noticed a sudden influx of election mailers in your mailbox, you’re not alone. A fall that was supposed to be free of elections has turned into a big and expensive political fight centered on redistricting.

What’s at stake

Congressman Darrell Issa represents a district that went for President Donald Trump by more than 15 percentage points. Normally, that wouldn’t make him a top Democratic target. But now, two well-known challengers are lining up endorsements to run against him: Ammar Campa-Najjar, who previously ran against Issa, and San Diego City Councilmember Marni von Wilpert.

Both see an opening because the district lines may soon change. In about five weeks, voters will decide whether to adopt a new map advanced by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
The new congressional map drafted by Paul Mitchell's firm, Redistricting Partners. Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed drawing a new temporary map that favors Democrats. Voters will decide in November whether to approve it.
Politics
Meet the Sacramento architect behind California’s new proposed congressional maps
Vicki Gonzalez 

Here’s how those changes would shake out:

Issa’s district:

  • Old district voted for Trump by 15.3 points
  • New district would have voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris by 2.6 points

Mike Levin’s district:

  • Old district voted Harris +7.8
  • New district would have voted Harris +12.1

Scott Peters’ district:

  • Old district voted Harris +29.6
  • New district would have voted Harris +17.5

Normally, California’s districts are drawn by an independent commission. But the November ballot measure would temporarily override that system.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference Thursday.
Politics
How San Diego’s congressional districts could change under redistricting
Jake Gotta

Why the mailers matter

That brings us back to the campaign mailers arriving in your mailbox.

One was bankrolled by Charles Munger Jr., a Republican donor and Palo Alto physicist. It quoted the president of the League of Women Voters of California saying lawmakers should reject the “dangerous” idea of mid-cycle redistricting.

The League of Women Voters was upset that they were being used by the mailer supporting a Republican perspective.

“We are squarely in the fight against President Trump’s authoritarian and dangerous policies that threaten the civil rights and liberties of all Americans,” said Deputy California Director Dora Rose in a statement. ”California’s independent redistricting commission is the gold standard — a national model for fair elections, community input, and transparency. We understand the threat authoritarianism poses, but the way to fight it is not by breaking our own democratic safeguards.”

This battle is drawing millions of dollars. Netflix founder Reed Hastings has donated heavily to support Newsom’s plan to redraw districts.

So expect your mailbox to stay full this fall.

Tags

Politics Public MattersPolitics, Democracy and Elections News

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News