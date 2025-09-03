Why election mailers are suddenly filling San Diego mailboxes

If you’ve noticed a sudden influx of election mailers in your mailbox, you’re not alone. A fall that was supposed to be free of elections has turned into a big and expensive political fight centered on redistricting.



What’s at stake

Congressman Darrell Issa represents a district that went for President Donald Trump by more than 15 percentage points. Normally, that wouldn’t make him a top Democratic target. But now, two well-known challengers are lining up endorsements to run against him: Ammar Campa-Najjar, who previously ran against Issa, and San Diego City Councilmember Marni von Wilpert.

Both see an opening because the district lines may soon change. In about five weeks, voters will decide whether to adopt a new map advanced by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Here’s how those changes would shake out:

Issa’s district:



Old district voted for Trump by 15.3 points

New district would have voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris by 2.6 points

Mike Levin’s district:



Old district voted Harris +7.8

New district would have voted Harris +12.1

Scott Peters’ district:



Old district voted Harris +29.6

New district would have voted Harris +17.5

Normally, California’s districts are drawn by an independent commission. But the November ballot measure would temporarily override that system.

Why the mailers matter

That brings us back to the campaign mailers arriving in your mailbox.

One was bankrolled by Charles Munger Jr., a Republican donor and Palo Alto physicist. It quoted the president of the League of Women Voters of California saying lawmakers should reject the “dangerous” idea of mid-cycle redistricting.

The League of Women Voters was upset that they were being used by the mailer supporting a Republican perspective.

“We are squarely in the fight against President Trump’s authoritarian and dangerous policies that threaten the civil rights and liberties of all Americans,” said Deputy California Director Dora Rose in a statement. ”California’s independent redistricting commission is the gold standard — a national model for fair elections, community input, and transparency. We understand the threat authoritarianism poses, but the way to fight it is not by breaking our own democratic safeguards.”

This battle is drawing millions of dollars. Netflix founder Reed Hastings has donated heavily to support Newsom’s plan to redraw districts.

So expect your mailbox to stay full this fall.