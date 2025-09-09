SDUSD board members, educational leaders endorse Prop 50

Two members of the San Diego Unified School District Board of Education, along with other regional education officials, threw their support Tuesday behind a statewide redistricting ballot measure.

Board President Cody Petterson and Vice President Richard Barrera spoke in favor of Proposition 50, which will be on the ballot in a Nov. 4, statewide special election. The proposition would redraw statewide congressional districts in an effort to create more Democratic representation in Congress — offsetting a similar move in Texas seeking to boost the number of Republican seats.

During their regular Tuesday meeting, SDUSD board trustees will vote on a resolution to support Proposition 50 "because it will shape California's congressional representation, and its ability to defend public education and secure the critical resources students need during a time of heightened federal threats," according to a statement.

According to one paragraph in the resolution, "In January 2025, the White House rescinded protections against immigration enforcement at sensitive locations, such as schools; and Congress has since expanded funding for immigration enforcement activities, resulting in increased enforcement incidents near school campuses, including in San Diego."

Barrera said that by supporting Proposition 50, the SDUSD is "standing up for California's right to elect representatives who will protect our students and defend our public schools."

"The federal government is turning its back on public education, and our students are paying the price," he added. "From stripping families of basic supports like food and healthcare to slashing critical education funding to terrorizing our parents as they drop off and pick up their children at school, these actions are creating real harm in our communities."

Petterson said schools "are facing a manufactured crisis — not because of a lack of will or vision, but because of deliberate, destructive federal policies." He said the proposition "gives California a stronger voice to push back against these attacks and to fight for the dignity and wellbeing of every child."

"This resolution is about ensuring our students are not abandoned," Petterson added.

Gregg Robinson, president of county Office of Education, said the proposition is about "ensuring our representation in Congress delivers the stability, equity and resilience needed to support our students."

"It's a promise that we won't let political games in Washington rob our kids of the support they need and deserve," he said.

Issel Martinez, president of the California School Employee Association, said the federal government "has failed to meet its obligations, again and again," as programs like the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and Impact Aid are underfunded.

Such actions "(leave) schools without the resources needed to fully support students with disabilities and military-connected families," Martinez said.

"We need to make sure Congress has leaders who protect funding for school-based medical care, nutrition programs and other services that students need."

Gale Walker, founder and CEO of Children of the Rainbow Early Childhood Centers, said the federal government "has been on a mission to dismantle our education system and erode support systems that provide funding to critical family resources" like Medi-Cal and Cal-Fresh.

If passed, proposition 50 will ensure "we keep representation in Congress that supports school-age children, " Walker said.