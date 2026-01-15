Back in the saddle: Nathan Fletcher returns to politics as a statehouse lobbyist

Nathan Fletcher has dipped his toes back in the political world — this time as a lobbyist.

The former chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors is lobbying the state Legislature on behalf of an organization that supports psychedelic-assisted therapy for veterans.

Fletcher left public office in 2023 after former Metropolitan Transit System employee Grecia Figueroa filed a sexual misconduct lawsuit against him. He also terminated his run for state Senate. Fletcher acknowledged having a consensual affair with Figueroa but adamantly denied the sexual misconduct allegations.

Fletcher all but disappeared from the public eye for more than two years, until a judge dismissed the case last summer. In September, Fletcher held a news conference and said he had no intention of returning to public office . However, Fletcher did not mention that he had registered as a statehouse lobbyist about a week after the lawsuit’s dismissal.

Fletcher’s lobbying firm Arrow Advisors represents Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions , also known as VETS. The nonprofit advocates for “expanding access to psychedelic-assisted therapies for veterans” with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health issues.

Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions Nathan Fletcher stands with VETS co-founders Marcus Capone and Amber Capone as Gov. Gavin Newsom signs AB 1103 in October of 2025.

Fletcher, who did not respond to a request for comment, is a Marine Corps veteran who served in combat overseas. He has acknowledged his struggles with PTSD and publicly discussed the benefits he experienced from psychedelic-assisted therapy. Fletcher participated in a therapeutic ibogaine retreat in Mexico, facilitated by VETS, that he described as “truly transformative” at last year’s press conference.

In a statement, VETS CEO and cofounder Amber Capone said Fletcher served a “vital” role in the passage of a bill sponsored by the nonprofit last year. The new law aims to accelerate research into psychedelic-assisted therapies. Fletcher stood by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s side at a bill signing in October.

“We're honored to have Nathan on our team as we continue fighting for the policies and research that can help end veteran suicide,” Capone said.

Chris Micheli, a longtime lobbyist in Sacramento, said Fletcher — who previously served in the state Assembly — would be an asset for advancing VETS’ priorities in the Legislature.

“Having a former service member, a veteran himself, advocating for it, I think brings a lot of credibility,” Micheli said. “You know, sometimes the messenger is as important — or perhaps even more important sometimes — than the message that is being delivered.”

Fletcher’s resignation from public office in 2023 shook up the political landscape in San Diego. His departure from the Board of Supervisors left an open seat that was filled by then-San Diego City Council Member Monica Montgomery-Steppe after a special election. Her empty council seat was then filled by Henry Foster III after another special election.

Fletcher was widely seen as the heir apparent to the state Senate seat long held by Toni Atkins, who termed out in 2024. After Fletcher dropped out, then-Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber Pierson entered the race and cruised to an easy victory against a Republican candidate with little name-recognition.

The sexual misconduct lawsuit against Fletcher wended its way through the legal system for more than two years. Fletcher funded his legal defense using more than $870,000 in unspent campaign funds from his abandoned state Senate campaign. (The California Fair Political Practices Commission has opened an investigation into Fletcher’s use of campaign contributions to cover attorneys’ fees.)

Last August, a San Diego County Superior Court judge dismissed the lawsuit with “terminating sanctions” against Figueroa for apparently deleting messages and delaying the production of evidence during the discovery process.

Fletcher kept a low profile during the legal battle.

“I've been cowboying most of the last two years, working on ranches,” he said at the September press conference. “Just saddling my horse at sunrise.”

According to Fletcher’s bio on the VETS website, the former county supervisor “splits his time between his family ranch in Arkansas and their mountain cabin in Big Bear.” Incorporation documents for Fletcher’s lobbying firm list a principal address in rural western Arkansas.

VETS paid Fletcher’s firm $1,400 for his services between July and September of last year, according to paperwork filed with the state.

