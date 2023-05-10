Give Now
Military

Plane reported down near San Clemente Island

By City News Service Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published May 10, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
Updated May 10, 2023 at 11:16 AM PDT
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies off the San Diego coast Sunday, May 2, 2021, in San Diego.
Associated Press
The U.S. Coast Guard was conducting a search near San Clemente Island Wednesday following a report of a plane that went down with three people aboard.

According to the Coast Guard, a crew from Air Station San Diego launched aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter Wednesday morning for a search and rescue operation "for the report of a downed aircraft with three persons on board."

The plane was reported down about one mile southwest of San Clemente Island, which is within Los Angeles County just southwest of Catalina Island.

The plane is a civilian jet contracted by the military out of Naval Base Ventura County, base spokesperson Drew Verbis told KPBS Wednesday.

The plane is believed to have attempted to make an emergency landing before going down, Verbis said

The Navy is working with the Coast Guard in an ongoing search. Further details are not available at this time, Verbis said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

