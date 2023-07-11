Give Now
Public Safety

Silver Strand Beach closure lifted, downgraded to advisory

By City News Service
Published July 11, 2023 at 11:52 AM PDT
The Silver Strand State Beach sign, April 30, 2017.
KPBS Staff
The Silver Strand State Beach sign, April 30, 2017.

The water contact closure has been downgraded to an advisory for the Silver Strand State Beach at the Imperial Beach Shoreline, North End and Avenida Lunar, county health officials said Tuesday.

Beachgoers were advised Monday that bacteria levels have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

Meanwhile, the following beaches were still under advisory: San Luis Rey River Outlet in Oceanside; Silver Strand Guard Shack; Lifeguard Tower, Bayside Park in Chula Vista; Tidelands Park in Coronado; Children's Pool in La Jolla; La Jolla Cove, North Cove Vacation Isle in Mission Bay; Avenida de la Playa in La Jolla, and San Diego River Outlet in Ocean Beach.

Beachgoers were advised that bacteria levels have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness.

The shoreline at Tijuana Slough remains closed from the International Border through the south end of the Imperial Beach Shoreline until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.

