Public Safety

Boil water advisory lifted, impacted residents can now safely consume tap water

By KPBS Staff
Published August 26, 2023 at 7:16 PM PDT
KPBS Staff
Water comes out of a kitchen faucet, June 12, 2021.

A boil water advisory that was in place for areas in the South Bay including Coronado, Imperial Beach and parts of Chula Vista and the city of San Diego has been lifted, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health.

Customers can now consume and use their tap water normally. In a statement released Sunday, the county says, "days of extensive testing (of the tap water) have shown no sign of contamination."

The boil water advisory was put into effect Thursday after E. coli was found in the drinking water system, according to the California Water Resources Board.

The advisory impacted 106,000 California American Water customers in the South Bay, San Diego County Supervisor Chair Nora Vargas said in a press conference Friday.

The statement also says commercial customers including restaurants, markets and hotels that are impacted should follow the steps listed on the county's website to ensure their products are safe for use and consumption.

California American Water advises customers visit their alerts page for the most up-to-date information.

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
