Boil water advisory lifted, impacted residents can now safely consume tap water

A boil water advisory that was in place for areas in the South Bay including Coronado, Imperial Beach and parts of Chula Vista and the city of San Diego has been lifted, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health.

Customers can now consume and use their tap water normally. In a statement released Sunday, the county says, "days of extensive testing (of the tap water) have shown no sign of contamination."

The boil water advisory was put into effect Thursday after E. coli was found in the drinking water system, according to the California Water Resources Board.

The advisory impacted 106,000 California American Water customers in the South Bay, San Diego County Supervisor Chair Nora Vargas said in a press conference Friday.

The statement also says commercial customers including restaurants, markets and hotels that are impacted should follow the steps listed on the county's website to ensure their products are safe for use and consumption.

California American Water advises customers visit their alerts page for the most up-to-date information.