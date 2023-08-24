Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Imperial Beach, Coronado under boil water advisory due to E. coli contamination

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published August 24, 2023 at 3:49 PM PDT
A kettle on a gas stove in Del Mar is shown in this photo, Calif. Jan. 4, 2023.
Leslie Gonzalez
/
KPBS
A kettle on a gas stove in Del Mar is shown in this photo, Calif. Jan. 4, 2023.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A water advisory was issued Thursday for the Silver Strand area of Coronado and Imperial Beach after E. coli was found in the drinking water system, according to the California Water Resources Board.

The presence of E. coli bacteria could mean the water is contaminated with human or animal waste, according to the San Diego County's Department of Environmental Health and Quality.
.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Residents impacted by the advisory should boil water for at least three minutes and let it cool before using it, county officials said. People are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, brushing their teeth and food preparation until further notice.

Residents impacted by the advisory will be contacted by Cal American Water Company and be provided with additional information.

The advisory is in effect until lab results confirm bacteria is no longer in the water supply.

Tags

Public Safety Water
Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a web producer at KPBS. He is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Before joining KPBS Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Prior to that he served as Editor in Chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State’s independent student newspaper.
See stories by Brenden Tuccinardi
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News