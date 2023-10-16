Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Part of I-5 renamed in honor of firefighter William 'Bill' Clayton

By City News Service
Published October 16, 2023 at 6:03 PM PDT
A Cal Fire vehicle is shown in Ramona, Calif. on Aug. 10, 2023.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
A Cal Fire vehicle is shown in Ramona, Calif. on Aug. 10, 2023.

A section of Interstate 5 in North County was renamed after regional firefighting legend William "Bill" Clayton on Monday.

Officials gathered on what would have been Clayton's 83rd birthday for a dedication and sign unveiling-ceremony in honor of one of the most decorated firefighters in Cal Fire history.

The "CAL FIRE Chief William R Clayton Memorial Highway" stretches from La Costa Avenue in Encinitas to Cannon Road in Carlsbad.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Smoky haze from wildfires in Canada obscures New York City's Empire State Building this year. The air in the U.S. has improved over the past 50 years, but smoke pollution from growing wildfires erodes much of that progress.
Health
RELATED: How wildfire smoke is erasing years of progress toward cleaning up America's air
Alejandra Borunda

Clayton's 50-year firefighting career began with the U.S. Forest Service at the Cleveland National Forest. He also served as a fire captain for the Orange County Fire Department, Assistant Chief at the Rainbow Conservation Camp for Cal Fire, Division Chief for Cal Fire and Sycuan Fire Department chief.

During his career, Clayton was twice awarded the Medal of Valor, the state's highest award for bravery.

His first Medal of Valor came in 1998 for driving through a 50-foot wall of flames to rescue three people from their home near Lake Wohlford in Escondido.

The second Medal of Valor was awarded in 2006 for his actions during the Paradise and Cedar fires in 2003, during which he was credited with rescuing nearly 200 elderly patrons who were trapped in the Valley View Casino in Valley Center, as well as leading a firefight that saved downtown Julian.

Clayton grew up in San Diego, graduating from Oceanside High School and San Diego State University, and died at his Carlsbad home in 2018 at the age of 77.

Tags

Public Safety Wildfires
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar
This year KPBS is hosting a digital community ofrenda or altar, where you can submit a memory celebrating a loved one who has passed away. KPBS will publish the altar with all of the submissions on Oct. 28 to begin a weeklong celebration.
Submit your memory
More News