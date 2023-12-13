Beware of calls and messages amid fake package delivery scam

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is trying to raise awareness of a fake package delivery scam this holiday season.



Why it matters

Con artists are sending phishing text messages that say something similar to, “Hi! My name is Tony. I work for (delivery company,) and I'm trying to find your house. Please call me.”

And when you call the number the scammer asks you to confirm personal details like your name, address or your credit card information.



By the numbers

The BBB has already received six reports of these fake package delivery scam texts from California residents.

In two of those cases, the consumers noticed inaccurate websites or spelling errors in the texts and did not click the links.



Closer look

Jasmine Hill with the BBB says to be vigilant of calls or texts from unknown numbers because scammers can use software to hide their actually phone numbers.

“It could be a spoof number, so they could be identifying themselves as another business. It could be that blocked caller ID. A lot of new phones now will tell you 'scam likely,'" Hill said. "A major rule of thumb, I would say, if somebody really needed to get a hold of you, they would leave a voicemail. These scammers aren't usually gonna leave a voicemail and have you call them back. They want it immediately.”

If you are a victim of this scam or any other scam, the BBB says to report it to the Federal Trade Commission.



Looking ahead

To protect yourself from scams, Hill recommends, “Write down what you're buying, when you purchased it, maybe even what card you purchased it on. Make your purchases with a debit or credit card if you need to dispute a charge.”

To report suspicious activity or find out scams happening in your area, go to the BBB Scam Tracker website.