Public Safety

MTS offering free bus and trolley rides on New Year's Eve

By City News Service
Published December 29, 2023 at 1:50 PM PST
A red MTS trolley car sits at the Balboa Avenue station on the extension of the UCSD Blue Line, Nov. 18, 2021.
Andrew Bowen
/
KPBS
A red MTS trolley car sits at the Balboa Avenue station on the extension of the UCSD Blue Line, Nov. 18, 2021.

The Metropolitan Transit System announced on Friday that it will be offering free rides on all bus and trolley routes starting at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Free trolley rides will be on the Green, UC San Diego Blue and Orange lines.

For designated drivers, MTS is also offering free parking at its trolley and rapid station lots. When parking, people are asked to ensure to park only in painted spaces in the paved parking lot. Also, drivers are being informed not to exceed parking for more than 24 hours. Those staying beyond that time are subject to being ticketed, the MTS said.

According to the Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, New Year's Eve is the biggest night nationwide for driving under the influence, with people's chances of being arrested for a DUI 129% higher than average.

For more information about MTS' free bus and trolley routes on New Year's Eve visit www.sdmts.com/rider-info/events/new-years-eve.

Public Safety San DiegoHolidaysTransportation
