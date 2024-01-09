Give Now
Public Safety

Inclement weather shelter beds activated due to cold weather in San Diego

By City News Service
Published January 9, 2024 at 9:34 AM PST
Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local
Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local
People walk into Living Water Church of the Nazarene, one of four inclement weather shelters for unhoused people in San Diego, on Dec. 20, 2023.

A shelter program for homeless San Diegans dealing with inclement weather was activated Tuesday by the San Diego Housing Commission and the city of San Diego.

Due to the cold front that has rolled into the region, the following locations will open Tuesday as part of the city's Inclement Weather Shelter Program:

— Father Joe's Villages, Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., will accept up to 61 adults with an additional 11 beds for families with minor children or single women. Check-in starts at 4 p.m. and continues through the night until full. Check-out at 5 a.m.

— Paul Mirabile Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., will accept up to 62 adults. Check-in is at 4 p.m. and continues through the night until full. Check- out at 5 a.m.

— Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St., will accept up to 28 adults. Check-in from 8-10 p.m. or until full. Check-out at 6:30 a.m.

— San Diego Rescue Mission, 120 Elm St., up to 10 single women able to access the top bunks. Check-in at 5 p.m. and through the night until full. Check-out at 7 a.m.

The shelter bed program, which generally operates during the winter months, is activated when temperatures drop below 45 degrees, when the temperature is 50 or below and there is a 40% chance of rain, or when there are "exceptional weather conditions," such as one or more inches of rain within a 24-hour period.

Public Safety WeatherHomelessness
