Public Safety

Excessive heat warning issued for parts of San Diego County

By City News Service
Published June 6, 2024 at 3:36 PM PDT
A heat advisory sign warns people to keep their pets off the trail at Cowles Mountain, June 10, 2019.
KPBS Staff
An excessive heat warning will be in effect Thursday for parts of San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service.

The San Diego County deserts will experience dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 108 to 113 expected Thursday.

The excessive heat warning will be in effect until 9 p.m. Friday. The hottest days are expected to be on Thursday and Friday.

The NWS warns that extreme heat can significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outdoors or participating in outdoor activities.

Highs Wednesday near the San Diego coast will be around 70 and highs in the valleys will be in the high 70s. Temperatures near the foothills will reach the low 90s.

Highs in the mountains will be between in the 90s and it will be breezy.

Public Safety Weather
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
