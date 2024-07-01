Triple-digit heat expected in San Diego County deserts, valleys this week

A warming trend is heading to San Diego County today and will set in for the rest of the week and into next weekend, forecasters said.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect until at least 8 p.m. Friday, with dangerously hot conditions and highs between 110 and 118 degrees in the desert, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials advised people in those areas to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Authorities also reminded the public to never leave pets or children inside vehicles on days that are even a little warmer than normal, as locked cars can turn into death traps in mere minutes.

The mercury could reach as high as 119 degrees in the desert by Friday, according to the NWS.

Resources for staying cool during hot weather Cool Zones: San Diego County libraries, community centers and more that offer free access to AC.

City of San Diego pools hours and locations.

Get a free fan by contacting San Diego County's Aging & Independence Services at 800-339-4661.

Mostly clear conditions are expected in the inland valley areas Monday with highs reaching the upper 80s, and highs are expected to hit the upper 90s near the foothills.

"Slow warming sets in across inland areas starting on Tuesday, continuing into next weekend. Night and morning low clouds and fog will continue along the coast and far western valleys through much of next week," the NWS reported.

The mountains will also heat up, hitting the low 90s to low 100s throughout the week, with mostly clear and sunny conditions.

The coast will remain mild through the week, with partly cloudy conditions and highs expected to hit the upper 70s.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a low-risk rip current, with surf height from 1 to 3 feet and a west swell from 280 degrees and south swell from 210 degrees.

"Areas of night and morning low clouds and fog will continue along the coast and far western valleys through the week. No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Thursday," the NWS said.