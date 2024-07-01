Water contact closures, advisories listed for San Diego County beaches

San Diego County health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list for county beaches Monday.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

Coronado Shoreline;

Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south Avenida Lunar;

Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacost Drive to north of Carnation Avenue;

Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Additionally, water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

La Jolla, Children's Pool;

Ocean Beach, Dog Beach — San Diego River outlet to 300' south.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.