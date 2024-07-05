Triple-digit heat expected in San Diego County deserts, valleys this weekend

A high-pressure system is expected to continue driving up temperatures across the region Friday and through the weekend, particularly in inland desert areas.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect through 9 p.m. Wednesday in the San Diego County deserts, with temperatures potentially topping 120 degrees.

San Diego County valleys and mountains will be under an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. Friday through 9 p.m. Saturday, with triple-digit heat possible.

Resources for staying cool during hot weather Cool Zones: San Diego County libraries, community centers and more that offer free access to AC.

City of San Diego pools hours and locations.

Get a free fan by contacting San Diego County's Aging & Independence Services at 800-339-4661.

As usual, forecasters warned residents to take precautions against the extreme heat.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors," the NWS advised. "Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke."

"Friday and Saturday look to be the overall peak of this heat event," as high temperatures in inland areas range from "10-18 degrees warmer than seasonal average," forecasters said.

Heat warnings also apply to humans' furry companions, as well. San Diego County officials advised residents to keep their pets indoors, so long as the temperature is lower inside. People should also:

