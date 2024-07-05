Triple-digit heat expected in San Diego County deserts, valleys this weekend
A high-pressure system is expected to continue driving up temperatures across the region Friday and through the weekend, particularly in inland desert areas.
An excessive heat warning will be in effect through 9 p.m. Wednesday in the San Diego County deserts, with temperatures potentially topping 120 degrees.
San Diego County valleys and mountains will be under an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. Friday through 9 p.m. Saturday, with triple-digit heat possible.
Resources for staying cool during hot weather
- Cool Zones: San Diego County libraries, community centers and more that offer free access to AC.
- City of San Diego pools hours and locations.
- Get a free fan by contacting San Diego County's Aging & Independence Services at 800-339-4661.
As usual, forecasters warned residents to take precautions against the extreme heat.
"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors," the NWS advised. "Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke."
"Friday and Saturday look to be the overall peak of this heat event," as high temperatures in inland areas range from "10-18 degrees warmer than seasonal average," forecasters said.
Heat warnings also apply to humans' furry companions, as well. San Diego County officials advised residents to keep their pets indoors, so long as the temperature is lower inside. People should also:
- exercise animals in early morning or evening to avoid prolonged heat exposure to the heat, and also skip strenuous runs or hikes;
- keep pets' water supply in a tip-proof container, and make sure the dish always topped off and stays cool (as pets won't drink water that is too hot);
- if possible, install a misting system to keep outdoor areas cooler;
- be sure an animal, if it's outside, is constantly in a shaded area;
- avoid taking pets on car trips without air-conditioning unless necessary, as a vehicle can quickly heat up (on an 85-degree day, a car can reach 102 degrees in 10 minutes, even with the windows down);
- avoid walking dogs on hot pavement; and
- allow dogs to use a child's wading pool.