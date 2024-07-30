Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Brush fire in Aguanga blackens 3,700 acres, threatens homes

By City News Service
Published July 30, 2024 at 10:53 AM PDT
Brush fire erupts near Highway 371 in Aguanga
AlertCalifornia / UC San Diego
The "Nixon Fire" erupts near Highway 371 in Aguanga, scorching 3,700 acres and structures on Monday July 29, 2024.

A wind-driven brush fire that erupted south of Highway 371 in Aguanga has scorched more than 3,700 acres and damaged structures, progressing rapidly Tuesday toward mountains along the boundary separating Riverside and San Diego counties with 0% of the flames contained.

The non-injury Nixon Fire was reported at 12:28 p.m. Monday in the area of Richard Nixon Boulevard and Tule Peak Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said numerous engine and hand crews — numbering over 250 personnel — from the county, Cal Fire-San Diego County, and other agencies were sent to the location and encountered flames burning at a "dangerous rate" to the southeast through medium brush.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Seven Cal Fire air tankers and four water-dropping helicopters began runs on the fire just before 1 p.m., initially slowing its advance before it accelerated again, according to reports from the scene.

There were reports from the scene of several structures damaged, but it was unclear whether those were only outbuildings or included homes.

Winds shifted due to the hilly terrain, complicating firefighting efforts. Ground crews were spread out, trying to establish structure protection lines.

Properties in the remote location are spaced acres apart.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the blaze spread into the 2,300-acre burn scar from the Bonny Fire that crews battled for over a week last July and August in Aguanga.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The fire grew to about 2,700 acres around 7:25 p.m., as firefighters continued efforts to stops its progress, according to Cal Fire officials.

With little fuel in the scar, the Nixon Fire lost momentum on one flank but continued to accelerate toward Iron Spring Mountain, lying on the boundary separating Riverside and San Diego counties.

The wilderness area is under the supervision of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

An evacuation order was implemented for the scattered homes south of Highway 371, north of the county line, west of Terwilliger Road, and east of Foolish Pleasure Road.

An evacuation center was established at Temecula Valley High School. Sheriff's deputies closed multiple roads, most of them dirt and gravel, throughout the fire zone.

There was no immediate word regarding how the blaze started.

Tags

Public Safety Wildfires
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News