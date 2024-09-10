Border gasses 'do not pose' public health threat, San Diego County leader says

Despite foul odors from the Tijuana River Valley and elevated levels of potentially toxic gasses, San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas on Tuesday said the air quality in the area does not pose a public health threat.

"I want to reassure everyone that this is not an imminent threat, and it's safe to be outside and attend school," said Vargas, County Board of Supervisors chairwoman. "Our county experts are actively gathering public health data and conducting research to provide the most accurate information.

"It's unacceptable that South County residents have to worry about whether it's safe to go outside. I'm fighting every day to address the root of this issue, but for now, you can trust the data — we've got your back."

On Monday, San Diego's Congressional contingent reiterated their call for a declaration of a state of emergency following high levels of hydrogen sulfide and hydrogen cyanide — which can have a rotten egg smell — were reported by researchers in the watershed.

In response, the San Diego County Hazardous Incident Response Team and researchers from San Diego State University tested the gas levels on Monday, after which they determined "the data does not indicate any immediate public safety concerns," Vargas' statement read.

On Friday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported researchers studying impacts of the ongoing sewage pollution crisis in the river valley on nearby residents' health and the environment pulled their teams back from the border. Kim Prather, UC San Diego's director of the Center for Aerosol Impacts on Chemistry of the Environment, told her team studying the border watershed to leave the South Bay.

"As you know, I feel strongly about solving this problem, but cannot in good conscience continue to put my own people at this level of risk," she wrote in an email to colleagues.

According to the Representatives on Monday — Juan Vargas, Sara Jacobs, Scott Peters, all D-San Diego, and Mike Levin, D-Dana Point — toxic gasses were risking the health of South Bay residents.

"We write to reiterate our request for a State of Emergency in light of new findings that alarming levels of noxious gas are emanating from the Tijuana River," they wrote in a joint letter to President Joe Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom. "Recent data has made it clear that these fumes are causing an immediate and serious threat to the health and safety of residents of South San Diego, and our community needs additional support."

According to Prather's team, the levels of gasses are being trapped by the heat wave the region is experiencing. As a result, despite lower river flows, the odors and gases are significantly worse than usual.

"At one site, there was a measurement of ten parts per million of HCN, which is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's limit of exposure for workers with personal protective equipment," the congressional delegation wrote. "Another site had a reading of fifty parts per million of HCN, which is the highest level that researchers' meters could measure."

Prolonged exposures to these gasses can lead to headaches, nausea, nervous system issues and even death. South Bay schools had limited outdoor exposure for students, and the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District at the time recommended nearby residents stay inside.

However, the county found "while hydrogen sulfide levels varied in some areas, they remain within safe limits. Additionally, no significant hydrogen cyanide levels were detected that would threaten public health," the supervisor's statement read.

On Thursday, Supervisor Vargas will work with the APCD and California Air Resources Board to attempt to get real-time dashboards created the public can use to monitor air quality. She said she will also ask the Environmental Protection Agency for funding to expand the distribution of air purifiers to impacted residents.

Last week, both local and federal governments acted on the continued pollution.

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, was joined by San Diego elected leaders to announce a bill intended to consolidate all infrastructure project efforts in the Tijuana and new river watersheds under the EPA.

The proposed bill would allow the EPA to manage the rivers through a water quality management plan within 180 days of its passing, require the agency to create a consensus list of projects and give the International Boundary and Water Commission more authority to address stormwater quality.

The bill proposed Thursday could change how the federal funds are doled out and managed, even for projects already in the works.

In May 2024, the elected officials called on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to look into the contaminants in the water, soil and air from the sewage and the connection to reported increases in illnesses and other symptoms. The CDC has agreed to begin an investigation into the public health impacts of the Tijuana River sewage pollution.

That survey will involve several hundred households near the border.