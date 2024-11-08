Wildfire spreading in Bonsall prompts evacuations

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A fast-moving brush fire scorched dozens of acres and forced residential evacuations Friday in a rural area near Pala Mesa Resort, authorities said.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 12:45 p.m. off the 3800 block of Lake Garden Drive in Bonsall, just west of Interstate 15 and east of Gird Road, according to Cal Fire.

As of shortly before 2:30 p.m., the flames had spread over an estimated 48 acres and were moving through areas near homes, said Mike Cornette, a fire captain with the state agency.

Sheriff's deputies cleared people out of residences near the burn zone while firefighters battled the blaze on the ground and aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters.

Areas subject to a mandatory evacuation order as of mid-afternoon were neighborhoods east of Gird Road; north of state Route 76; south of Laketree Drive, Pala Mesa Drive and Wilt Road; and west of Old Highway 395. Those living in several locations just to the north of those perimeters were advised to prepare to leave their homes on short notice.

See a map of evacuation order and warning here.

There were no immediate reports of structural damage or injuries.