Power remains shut off to around 7,000 SDG&E customers as winds continue

Around 7,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers remained without power Friday afternoon, as the utility practiced caution amid high Santa Ana winds.

After restoring power to all customers Thursday, SDG&E then de-energized 6,909 customers in rural east and north county as a precaution amid high winds and low humidity, with 67,743 at risk of a public safety power shutoff if conditions worsen.

Those without power included residents in Boulevard, Campo, Julian, Pine Valley and multiple reservations, while communities such as Alpine, El Cajon, Chula Vista, Pala, Poway, Rancho Santa Fe and others were on notice.

How to prepare for a power outage Build an emergency kit: Include flashlights, extra batteries, nonperishable food (this includes packaged snacks and bottled water and juices) and a first-aid kit. Phones and electronics : Keep phones that don't require electricity along with a portable battery-powered radio, a wind-up or battery-operated clock and manual can opener.



: Keep phones that don't require electricity along with a portable battery-powered radio, a wind-up or battery-operated clock and manual can opener. For major appliances : Turn off and unplug major appliances like your A/C and refrigerator, electronics and devices to prevent damage or unexpected starts when power is restored, but leave one light on to signal when power returns.



: Turn off and unplug major appliances like your A/C and refrigerator, electronics and devices to prevent damage or unexpected starts when power is restored, but leave one light on to signal when power returns. For seniors : Prepare essential items like wheelchair batteries, oxygen, medications and service animal food. List medical devices with instructions.



: Prepare essential items like wheelchair batteries, oxygen, medications and service animal food. List medical devices with instructions. Create a network : Notify and alert neighbors, relatives, friends and co-workers to aid you should there be an emergency.



: Notify and alert neighbors, relatives, friends and co-workers to aid you should there be an emergency. Keep emergency contacts handy: Add SDG&E’s emergency phone number (800) 411-SDGE (7343) for residents and (800) 611-SDGE (7343). To learn more about preparing for a power outage, visit this comprehensive guide from the City of San Diego: Power Outage Prep Tips or go to SDG&E resource page.

Officials said SDG&E's emergency operations center was monitoring the high winds and wildfire conditions and will de-energize its equipment as needed. This week is the driest start to the rainy season in the county in 174 years, the company said.

The utility has opened community resource centers for customers impacted by the public safety shutoffs. Those centers are equipped with wi-fi, phone and medical device charging, and are open to the public.

The most current list of impacted communities, along with resource center locations and hours, are available at sdge.com/ready.