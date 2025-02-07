Give Now
Public Safety

SDPD declines to limit reasons for starting vehicle pursuits following deadly crashes

By Katie Hyson / Racial Justice and Social Equity Reporter
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist
Published February 7, 2025 at 4:44 PM PST
The San Diego Police Department is making some changes to its vehicle pursuit policy in response to recommendations by the city’s Commission on Police Practices. KPBS reporter Katie Hyson says police denied one change commission members say is key to saving lives.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) agreed to make some changes to its vehicle pursuit policy based on recommendations by the Commission on Police Practices (CPP). Out of the nine recommendations, the department agreed at least partially to seven.

They committed to changing how they track and report vehicle pursuits and to exploring the creation of a vehicle pursuit review board.

But Police Chief Scott Wahl said he won’t limit the department’s reasons for starting the pursuits.

“If you don't have a vehicle pursuit policy or if you had a very high threshold, whether it's felony or violent crime associated, then for the infractions and misdemeanors and everything in between, it'll be sending the wrong message that it's okay to flee. There's no consequences,” he said.

The commission said SDPD shouldn’t start car chases for violations that don’t pose an immediate and serious threat to public safety — things like unarmed car theft, speeding or nonworking headlights.

First responders on scene at the Clairemont crash that followed an SDPD pursuit on Monday night, Aug. 26, 2024.
Public Safety
To save lives, commission asks San Diego police to stop car chases for infractions
Katie Hyson

A CPP analysis of SDPD data found San Diego police start the majority of high-speed chases over low-level violations, including one in December 2023 that ended when the pursued driver allegedly crashed into a vehicle carrying 4-year-old Mason and 8-year-old Malikai Orozco-Romero, killing them.

At least three more people, including Officer Austin Machitar, died in SDPD vehicle pursuits while CPP reviewed the department’s policy.

The new chair of the commission, Doug Case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wahl’s decision followed pushback by the San Diego Police Officers Association, who also argued restricting reasons for vehicle pursuits would put the community further at risk.

Wahl said some cities and states have already observed rising crime rates in response to restrictive pursuit policies — like auto thefts in New Jersey and dangerous driving in Washington — contradicting a study by the Police Executive Research Forum used to guide CPP’s recommendations.

CPP also found Black and Latino people in San Diego were disproportionately chased in vehicle pursuits — and for the most minor infractions, including things like failure to yield.

The most vehicle pursuits over infractions were started in the police divisions that include formerly redlined neighborhoods and downtown.

Read Chief Wahl’s full response to the vehicle pursuit recommendations here.

Katie Hyson
Katie Hyson reports on racial justice and social equity for KPBS. She moved here from Gainesville, Florida, where she reported on the same beat. Prior to journalism, she advised immigrants, administered an organic farm, and offered nonprofit assistance to sex workers. She loves sunshine, adrenaline and a great story.
See stories by Katie Hyson
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
