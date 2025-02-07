Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Sheriff's Office plans added DUI patrols on Super Bowl Sunday

By City News Service
Published February 7, 2025 at 2:18 PM PST
A San Diego County Sheriff Deputy's badge. San Diego County, Calif. April 18, 2022.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
A San Diego County Sheriff Deputy's badge. San Diego County, Calif. April 18, 2022.

During the Super Bowl this Sunday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office is planning added patrols to look for impaired drivers, the agency said Friday in a statement.

The patrols will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday and continue until 5 a.m. Monday, the Sheriff's Office said in the statement.

Last year, 6,664 drivers were held on suspicion of impaired driving in the county, the office statement said. A total of 25 people were arrested for impaired driving during Super Bowl Sunday 2024, officials said.

Public Safety
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News