Sheriff's Office plans added DUI patrols on Super Bowl Sunday
During the Super Bowl this Sunday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office is planning added patrols to look for impaired drivers, the agency said Friday in a statement.
The patrols will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday and continue until 5 a.m. Monday, the Sheriff's Office said in the statement.
Last year, 6,664 drivers were held on suspicion of impaired driving in the county, the office statement said. A total of 25 people were arrested for impaired driving during Super Bowl Sunday 2024, officials said.