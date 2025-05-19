Give Now
SD County extends closure of Silver Strand shoreline due to sewage flow

By City News Service
Published May 19, 2025 at 11:54 AM PDT
A family walks past an RV parked at Silver strand State Beach, July 21, 2022.
Matthew Bowler
A family walks past an RV parked at Silver Strand State Beach, July 21, 2022.

The county Department of Environmental Health and Quality extended the closure of the Silver Strand shoreline on Sunday, due to sewage flow from the Tijuana River.

"Ocean waters will remain closed until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe for water contact," DEHQ said in a news release.

County officials advised beach goers that contact with the water may cause illness.

According to the county, an advisory remains in effect for Ocean Beach Dog Beach, Mission Bay Ventura Cove, La Jolla Children's Pool, due to excessive bacteria levels, which may cause illness.

The shoreline from the U.S.-Mexico border through the northern end of Imperial Beach remain closed, "until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact," according to the county, which also advised residents to avoid that beach area.

Beach advisory updates and closure information can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com/, or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.

