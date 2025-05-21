EPA fast-tracks South Bay wastewater treatment plant expansion

An expansion to the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant is in the works Wednesday and could be just 100 days away, according to an announcement by two federal agencies.

The long-awaited expansion to the intermittently working plant was jointly announced Tuesday by the United States International Boundary and Water Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Initial plans to expand the plant from processing 25 million to 35 million gallons of water per day were scheduled to take two years. The expansion has now been fast-tracked for completion in 100 days.

"This strategy will deliver immediate benefits by reducing polluted river flows and addressing odors that have been a longstanding concern for U.S. residents," the joint statement reads. "The USIBWC and EPA remain fully committed to accelerating infrastructure improvements and crossborder environmental solutions.

"This expansion is a major milestone, and both agencies will continue working to achieve a 100% solution to the Mexican sewage issues that have plagued the San Diego area for decades."

Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre praised the action.

"This is welcome relief for South County. I'm grateful to the EPA and USIBWC for answering our community's call and fast-tracking these overdue sewage treatment upgrades," said Aguirre, who is running for the vacant San Diego County District 1 Supervisorial seat. "This is the most substantive promise for action we've seen to date from the federal government, but we've still got a long way to go. Still, today is a good day — and proof that when South County speaks up and pushes hard, we get things done."

Aguirre last week joined South County community members to call for increased county action and funding for the Tijuana River sewage crisis.

She laid out a five-point "County Sewage Action Plan" and called on county leaders to adopt "immediate, targeted action" in their upcoming budget to protect South Bay residents' health in the wake of the trans-border sewage issue.

Aguirre's five-point plan called for:

— Eliminating a toxic sewage "hotspot" at the Saturn Boulevard bridge by fixing a poorly designed bridge that "traps river sewage underneath and magnifies toxic odors";

— Protecting school children with upgraded air filtration and ventilation systems in schools and day cares;

— Launching a comprehensive public health study to "guide medical interventions, especially for young children," and help unlock more state and federal funds;

— Appointing a county sewage crisis chief to coordinate action at all levels of government; and

— Authorizing an economic impact report of the crisis' financial impacts on homeowners and area businesses.

A week ago, sewage flow across the U.S.-Mexico border temporarily increased in the Tijuana River Valley as part of a sewer line-repair project in Mexico.

The county Air Pollution Control District said the project could also increase pollution at South County beaches, as untreated wastewater is diverted south of the border.

The existing line moves untreated wastewater to the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant in the United States and the San Antonio de los Buenos Plant in Mexico, according to the APCD.

Last month, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin visited with San Diego leaders and discussed the ongoing issues caused by the trans-national pollution.

"This visit for EPA is very important for us to make sure that we aren't just seeing and hearing first hand on the ground in Southern California, but ensuring that the path forward is one of max collaboration and extreme urgency to end a crisis that should have ended a long time ago," Zeldin said in April.

"It's a beautiful day where people should be able to spend an Earth Day not worrying about foul smells in the air ... public health, beach closures and so much more," Zeldin said. "But that's the reality that Americans in Southern California have had to live through for way too long. They want action and they're right."

In recent years, the U.S.-Mexico border sewage pollution problem has closed beaches and caused serious health issues for some residents. Untreated wastewater from Mexico's Tijuana River crosses the border into the United States and washes out to sea just south of Imperial Beach.

The bacterial buildup from raw sewage in the wastewater has necessitated the closure of South Bay beaches almost without interruption for three years.

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann, Aguirre's opponent in the July 1 special election, said he was "grateful to have Administrator Zeldin in San Diego to see firsthand the challenges our community faces and to help us push for sustainable, long-term solutions."

"I am committed to working alongside Administrator Zeldin to provide innovative solutions that will finally put an end to this 30-year crisis," McCann added.