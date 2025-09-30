Lockdown lifted for Chollas View schools after shooting

Multiple schools were on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after an 18-year-old was shot in Chollas View.

The San Diego Police Department received a call around 12:30 p.m. that a man had been shot near Gompers Preparatory Academy.

That school, along with Chollas Mead Elementary, Horton Elementary and Millennial Tech Middle Schools, were locked down. All lockdowns were lifted by about 2 p.m.

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital, police said.

The suspect fled on a scooter and is still at large, police said. Officers were still in the area as of 3 p.m., according to police.