Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Lockdown lifted for Chollas View schools after shooting

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter
Published September 30, 2025 at 4:31 PM PDT
Updated September 30, 2025 at 4:31 PM PDT
A San Diego police officer's patch in this file photo from March 14, 2022.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
A San Diego police officer's patch in this file photo from March 14, 2022.
Updated: September 30, 2025 at 4:27 PM PDT
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Multiple schools were on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after an 18-year-old was shot in Chollas View.

The San Diego Police Department received a call around 12:30 p.m. that a man had been shot near Gompers Preparatory Academy.

That school, along with Chollas Mead Elementary, Horton Elementary and Millennial Tech Middle Schools, were locked down. All lockdowns were lifted by about 2 p.m.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital, police said.

The suspect fled on a scooter and is still at large, police said. Officers were still in the area as of 3 p.m., according to police.

Tags

Public Safety Law Enforcement
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
See stories by Katie Anastas
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News