Coronado shoreline closed due to sewage contamination

A beach closure at the Coronado Shoreline due to water contamination was extended this weekend to include North Beach and the Coronado Lifeguard Tower.

The water contact closure was in addition to closures already in place for the Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach and Silver Strand Shorelines, and Avenida Lunar, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

"The Tijuana River is flowing and reaching recreational waters. Beachgoers are advised that the ocean water contains sewage and may cause illness," the DEHQ said in a statement Saturday. "Ocean waters will remain closed until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe for water contact."

Ongoing beach management actions by the DEHQ include advisories for San Diego River Dog Beach, La Jolla Children's Pool, San Luis Rey River, Tecolote Shores, Santa Clara Cove, Glorietta Bay, Harbor Beach, Tidelands Park, Campland, Fanuel Park, and North Cove Vacation Isle. Beachgoers in those areas were advised that bacteria levels have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness.

"The ocean shoreline from the International Border to Avenida Lunar will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact," the DEHQ

statement said. "The public is advised to avoid water contact as the water is impacted by sewage and may cause illness."

Updates on beach advisories and closures can be found at sdbeachinfo.com, or via the 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.