San Diego lawmaker's bill would require chain restaurants to label high-sugar drinks

A new bill from San Diego state Sen. Dr. Akilah Weber Pierson would require chain restaurants to label drinks high in added sugar.

“ SB 869 is about transparency. It's about giving people simple information at the moment that they're making the decision so they can make the best choices for themselves and their families,” Weber Pierson said during a press conference on Wednesday.

The proposal would apply to beverages containing more than 25 grams of added sugar, that’s half the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's daily value based on a 2,000 calorie diet

Many people don’t realize how much sugar they’re consuming, Weber Pierson said.

“As a physician, I know firsthand how excessive added sugar can lead to obesity, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other chronic illnesses,” she said.

San Diego County pediatric dentist Fadra Whyte has spent years advocating to reduce sugary drink consumption, especially among children.

“A lot of families don't realize how harmful that is to their teeth and to their overall health,” Whyte said.

What she sees in the exam chair often starts with what’s in the cup, she said.

“We're seeing extensive decay in our communities due to the added sugars,” she said.

A recent study from the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry found nearly half of children ages 2 to 5 consume a sugary drink daily.

“We have sport beverages. then we have our coffees and our teas, but then we have sodas,” Whyte said.

Supporters of the bill, including the American Diabetes Association, said clearer labeling could help families better understand what’s in the drinks they’re ordering.

Restaurant leaders oppose the measure. In a letter to Weber Pierson this month, the California Restaurant Association said the requirement would be costly and unnecessary, noting restaurants already provide nutrition information through menus and digital tools.

“Menu labeling mandates of all kinds add tremendous cost, and there is simply no choice but to pass those costs onto guests,” the letter said.

The bill passed out of the state Senate Health Committee on Wednesday and will continue moving through the legislative process.