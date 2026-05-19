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FRONTLINE: The War Cabinet

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 19, 2026 at 2:24 PM PDT
The key players behind President Trump’s expansive use of the U.S. military.
U.S. Government
/
GBH
The key players behind President Trump’s expansive use of the U.S. military.

Preview coming soon!

Stream with KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

The key players behind President Trump’s expansive use of the U.S. military. From clashes with allies, to taking out foreign leaders, to waging war in the Middle East, examining the inner circle of advisors and officials trying to project U.S. power.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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