FRONTLINE: The War Cabinet

Preview coming soon!

Stream with KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

The key players behind President Trump’s expansive use of the U.S. military. From clashes with allies, to taking out foreign leaders, to waging war in the Middle East, examining the inner circle of advisors and officials trying to project U.S. power.

Watch on Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

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