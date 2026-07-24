Comic-Con 2026 by the numbers

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson, it’s FRIDAY, JULY 24TH>>>> [ THE REGIONAL ECONOMIC IMPACT AND PERSONAL COST OF COMIC-CON]More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….########

MORE THAN 7 HUNDRED PINTS OF BLOOD WERE COLLECTED ON THE FIRST DAY OF COMIC CON'S BLOOD DRIVE

ORGANIZERS HAVE A GOAL OF GATHERING THIRTY-FIVE HUNDRED PINTS DURING THE CONVENTION

THE DRIVE IS LOCATED INSIDE OF GRAND HALL A AT THE MANCHESTER GRAND HYATT

THIS YEARS THEME ALIGNS WITH THE RELEASE OF ‘SPIDER-MAN BRAND NEW DAY’ AND INVITES DONORS TO UNLEASH THEIR INNER SUPER HERO TO MAKE A

LIFE-SAVING IMPACT

YOU CAN DONATE SATURDAY FROM 9 AM UNTIL 6 P-M..

OR ON SUNDAY FROM 9 AM UNTIL 3 THIRTY PM

ALL DONORS WILL RECEIVE A MARVEL SPIDER-MAN T-SHIRT OR OTHER GOODIES WHILE SUPPLIES LAST

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MILLIONS MORE CALIFORNIA DRIVERS NOW HAVE ACCESS TO A DIGITAL DRIVER'S LICENSE

SB-169 WAS SIGNED INTO LAW BY GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM WITH THE INTENTION OF MODERNIZING YOUR D-M-V EXPERIENCE

NOW, SIXTY-PERCENT OF THE STATE'S LICENSED DRIVERS CAN ACCESS THEIR SECURE I-D BY WAY OF THE MOBILE DRIVER LICENSE PILOT PROGRAM

THIS IS AN INCREASE FROM JUST FIFTEEN PERCENT PREVIOUSLY

THE DIGITAL ID CAN BE PLACED INTO YOUR WALLET APP

THE LICENSE IS BEING ACCEPTED AT MOST T-S-A CHECKPOINTS AND OF COURSE SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

BE MINDFUL THOUGH AS CBS-8 SAYS YOU'LL STILL NEED YOUR PHYSICAL I-D FOR THINGS LIKE TRAFFIC STOPS AND ANYWHERE THAT DOESN'T YET

ACCEPT MOBILE I-D'S

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AS A REMINDER, AN EXTREME HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AT 8 P-M

THIS EXTREME WARNING IS FOR OUR DESERTS, MOUNTAINS, INLAND VALLEYS AND COASTAL AREAS

SO ESPECIALLY FOR OUR COSPLAYERS AT COMIC CON, PLEASE MAKE SURE TO TAKE BREAKS INSIDE OF AIR CONDITIONED AREAS AND STAY HYDRATED!

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

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COMIC-CON IS OFFICIALLY HERE! THE INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNIZED CELEBRATION OF COMICS AND POP CULTURE RUNS THROUGH SUNDAY … AND IS A MAJOR BOOST TO THE REGIONAL ECONOMY.

REPORTER JACOB AERE SPOKE TO CON-GOERS ABOUT THE IMPACT THE EVENT HAS ON THEIR POCKETBOOKS

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CCSDDAY1 1 (ja) 1:04

It's another busy opening day at Comic-Con in and around the Convention Center.

There are massive building wraps covering nearby businesses, tons of people dressed in cosplay … and the many exhibits and programs that people come here for.

But all of that comes with a price tag.

“Well the hotel room is about 2 grand until Sunday. I want to say I spend about 500 on food the whole time I’m here…. As an easy overestimate maybe 4000.”

Long time con-goer Michael Yango says that between badges, travel, lodging and merchandise … those costs can add up quickly. He was waiting in a long line to buy limited edition Funko bobbleheads.

“Honestly if I get everything I want from here I think it's like 1000 bucks.”

He says it's all worth every penny.

The City of San Diego says the 2026 event is expected to attract more than 135,000 attendees over the four day convention… and generate more than $160 million in regional economic impact. JA KPBS News

STICK WITH US FOR ANOTHER COMIC-CON STORY LATER IN THE PODCAST

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IN A LETTER FIRST OBTAINED BY KPBS, CONGRESSMAN MIKE LEVIN SAYS A NEW POLICY AT IMMIGRATION DETENTION CENTERS IS LIMITING HIS ABILITY TO CONDUCT OVERSIGHT. HE SPOKE WITH PUBLIC MATTERS REPORTER JAKE GOTTA ABOUT THE POLICY AND WHY CONGRESSIONAL OVERSIGHT IS ESSENTIAL.

LEVIN ICE (jg/qo).wav [ 1:10 ] SOQ

San Diego congressman Mike Levin has been questioning a policy by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, that he says limits congressional oversight of detention facilities.

Under the policy, a member of Congress wishing to meet with detainees must provide two business days of advance notice and proof of a detainee’s consent to the meeting.

But Levin says this negates the point of unannounced visits and contradicts a court order confirming members of congress can show up unannounced.

“We have heard in the past that when ICE knows we’re coming, or when Core Civic, who runs Otay, knows we’re coming, that they may try to clean things up.”

Levin says the policy prevents detainees from speaking with him or other members when they conduct unannounced visits.

On June 29, acting director of ICE David Venturella sent a response letter to Levin defending the policy and their detention facilities.

This week Rep. Levin sent another letter highlighting quote “significant mistruths” in acting director Venturella’s defense of the new policy.

He said this crucial aspect of oversight is even more important now than ever.

U.S. immigration and Customs Enforcement and their field office in San Diego did not respond to a request for comment.

Jake Gotta, KPBS News

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A WILDFIRE CHARRED 350 ACRES IN RAMONA ON WEDNESDAY. ENVIRONMENT REPORTER TAMMY MURGA EXPLAINS HOW A NEWLY UPGRADED AIR ATTACK BASE MADE THE DIFFERENCE IN QUICKLY STOPPING THE FIRE.

Cal Fire officials say the refurbished air base opened just in time to fight the Creelman Fire.

Its reconstructed tarmac and new holding bays were instrumental to the air tankers there.

*Nat* “The quick turnaround allows us to just fight this fire and constantly put retardant”

Josh Cormode is a Cal Fire captain. He says two people were trapped by the fire. But luckily a helicopter was nearby.

RAMONAFOLO 1a 00:16

“We did have a successful rescue by our new S70 I firehawk 609 here out of Ramona Air Attack Base. They successfully were able to aggressively get in there and pick up these folks and get them out of the hazardous area.”

Harvey Mendiola was home when the fire erupted. The flames destroyed his porch.

But crews managed to stop them from burning his house. He says he’s grateful for their efforts.

RAMONAFOLO 1b 00:10

“This is just material. But most importantly, you know, we have our house, and I want to give thanks to, you know, the fire department for being a big blessing to Ramona.”

Cal Fire reported no injuries and one accessory dwelling unit destroyed. Tammy Murga, KPBS

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THE LUCAS MUSEUM OF NARRATIVE ART OPENS IN SEPTEMBER.

ONE OF THE DIVERSE WORKS IN ITS COMICS GALLERY IS FROM RAFAEL NAVARRO

ARTS REPORTER BETH ACCOMANDO SPOKE WITH THE ARTIST AT HIS COMIC-CON BOOTH.

LUCHANOIR (ba) 1:17

With the character Sonambulo, artist Rafael Navarro created a genre known as Lucha Noir.

RAFAEL NAVARRO It's basically hard-boiled detective stories, right? But with a masked Mexican wrestler touch to it if you will.

Navarro says it’s a celebration of everything he loves.

RAFAEL NAVARRO Mexico, film noir, German Expressionism, Mexican cinema, surrealistic dream things, imagery…it's like making a burrito. All your favorite ingredients in one big giant burrito.

A representative from the Lucas Museum contacted him about including Sonambulo.

RAFAEL NAVARRO… the painting that was acquired by the Lucas Museum was Issue 3 of Mexican Standoff. basically the most visually depicted form of the term Mexican Standoff. It is for me, it's basically Sonámbulo holding back the living dead with two .45 automatics…

The museum has also archived 32 pages from the first issue.

RAFAEL NAVARRO But now that it's in the hands of Lucas Museum, I feel more honored now because they— now they're officially archiving it, and I'm hoping for for other generations to enjoy them as I have enjoyed the work in my hands, and hopefully it'll inspire others to do the same.

You can see Navarro’s bold, dynamic work when the museum opens September 22 in Los Angeles.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

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THE INTERNATIONAL BICYCLE FILM FESTIVAL IS IN SAN DIEGO THIS WEEKEND.

METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SAYS IT WILL SHOWCASE 13 FILMS FROM AROUND THE WORLD — ALL ABOUT THE JOY OF BIKING.

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BFFSD 1 (ab) 1:12 soq

AB: The last time the Bicycle Film Festival came to San Diego was 2015. Now in its 26th year, the festival has toured all over the world. And each city's program is a little bit different, says founder Brendt Barbur. He's especially excited to show a film about New York City bike messengers in the 1980s, shot on 16 millimeter.

"Don't disgrace the uniform. And remember, we got a reputation!"

BB: A lot of young people have been asking us to play the old films that haven't been seen, this, you know, like never been put on social media or online. So we are, you know, we're hearing them and it's our pleasure because we have a 2,000-film archive.

AB: The festival features three programs — Cinematic Shorts, Adventures Shorts, and Urban Bike Shorts. That last program includes a film called "Live More, Rush Less," featuring a single mother of two from Mexico City who finds liberation from her ex through biking.

"Mi nombre is Karen Samano, soy mamá de Valentina y Paola, y soy ciclista urbana." (music)

AB: The Bicycle Film Festival takes place on Saturday, July 25 at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park. Andrew Bowen, KBPS news.

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AND NOW FOR A FEW MORE E WEEKEND EVENT IDEAS FOR YOU AND YOURS

TODAY, HAPPENING AT THE RANCHO BERNARDO INN IS THE 9TH ANNUAL ALABASTER JAR PROJECT GOLF TOURNAMENT

THE PRICE OF A TICKET INCLUDES 18 HOLES OF GOLF, LUNCH AND A CHANCE TO COMPETE FOR PRIZES

PROCEEDS GO TOWARDS PROVIDING RESOURCES AND HOUSING FOR SURVIVORS OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING

ON SATURDAY AND ON SUNDAY, PROFESSIONAL SOCCER FINALLY RETURNS TO OUR REGION!

ON SATURDAY, YOUR SAN DIEGO F-C ARE SET TO TAKE ON F-C DALLAS

THE FIRST TWENTY-FIVE THOUSAND ATTENDEES WILL RECEIVE A BUCKET HAT

AND THEN ON SUNDAY, YOUR SAN DIEGO WAVE F-C MAKES THEIR RETURN AS THEY TAKE ON SEATTLE REIGN F-C

BOTH MATCHES TAKE PLACE AT SNAPDRAGON STADIUM

AND OF COURSE AS IT IS COMIC-CON WEEKEND, ON SUNDAY YOU CAN TAKE PART IN THE 8TH ANNUAL COMIC-CON THEMED BAR CRAWL

TICKETS CAN BE FOUND ON EVENTBRITE. YOU CAN DRESS AS YOUR FAVORITE HERO, ANTI-HERO OR VILLAIN AND JOIN OTHERS AS YOU CHECK OUT MORE THAN 20 BARS OR NIGHTCLUBS IN THE GASLAMP QUARTER

WHATEVER YOU DO THIS WEEKEND, PLEASE ENJOY SAFELY!

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That’s it for the podcast today. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth AND hosted and produced by me, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great weekend.